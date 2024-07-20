Congress faces women’s ire in Telangana: Mahila Congress leaders protest in New Delhi

Before fighting for the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress needs to address the injustice being meted out to women within the party, they said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 11:16 PM

Hyderabad: A group of Mahila Congress leaders from Telangana flew to New Delhi on Saturday to lodge a complaint with the AICC leadership against the State leadership, alleging that injustice was meted out to them while filling up nominated posts in the State.

Before fighting for the Women’s Reservation Bill, the Congress needs to address the injustice being meted out to women within the party, they said, pointing out that among the 37 corporations and other nominated posts that were filled up recently, not even 10 percent was allocated for women. Telangana Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao told media persons in New Delhi.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stresses for equal rights to women but the Telangana leadership neglected women while filling up nominated posts. There are about 30,000 women leaders in the State and posts cannot be offered to all the women, but the leadership could offer posts to at least 36 women,” she was quoted saying.

The Telangana Mahila Congress president, who claimed to have reached Delhi with 150 women and staged a protest, said she had met AICC Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and a few other senior leaders. All the issues were briefed to the leaders, she said.

“We will meet Rahul Gandhi as well on Monday and explain the injustice meted out to women in the Congress in Telangana,” Sunitha Rao said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka flew to New Delhi on Saturday evening. It is learnt that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy might also fly to the national capital on Sunday. They were likely to meet Rahul Gandhi and extend an invitation to him to participate in a public meeting this month end to celebrate the launch of the crop loan waiver scheme, party sources said.