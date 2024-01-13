Congress govt running from Delhi: NVSS Prabhakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 09:07 PM

Hyderabad: Former MLA and BJP State vice president NVSS Prabhakar has alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was unable to work independently as he had to take directions from Congress Central leadership to run his government in the State.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Prabhakar said after assuming charge as Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, within a span of one month visited Delhi six times, this itself was an indication that the government was being run from Delhi. Accusing the Congress of promising six guarantees without a proper plan, he said the Congress government in the first month itself was trying to obtain a Rs. 15000 crore loan to run the State.

In the name of new ration card and guarantee schemes the government made people wait in serpentine lines for days to submit their applications, he said and alleged that this exercise has only benefited to some contractors, agents and suppliers of the ministers.

Stating that the Congress government was mulling to cancel old ration cards, he warned that his party would launch an agitation if a single ration card of the poor was cancelled.