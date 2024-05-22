| Congress Has No Intention To Fulfil Promises Made To Farmers Says Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 06:54 PM

Hyderabad: Accusing Congress government of deceiving the farmers, union Tourism Minister and BJP State chief G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government was cheating the farmers by not implementing the promises made to them during the polls.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy said Congress had betrayed Telangana farmers in the name of loan waiver and increased Minimum Support Prices (MSPs).

“Congress promised to waive loans up to Rs. 2 lakh and increase MSP within 100 days of forming the government. But, so far it has not taken any concrete steps in that direction. They are merely making empty vows,”he alleged.

Taking strong exception to the State government‘s decision to provide Rs. 500 bonus per quintal to only fine rice, Kishan Reddy said by denying bonus to normal grade rice the government was doing injustice to the farmers.

“Congress promised to provide Rs. 500 bonus to rice and now it is confining it to only fine rice. This is nothing but injustice to farmers,”he said.

Criticizing the Congress government for its failure to meet the Central Government’s procurement agreements, the union Minister said the State was supposed to supply 22 lakh metric of rice for the Kharif season but has not met this target.

“The central government agreed to procure 75 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, but the State government has only collected 33 lakh metric tonnes for the Rabi season of 2023-24,”he alleged.

Accusing the Congress government for the delay in procurement of grains, he alleged that despite weeks passing since the grain was moved to purchase centres, procurement remains slow and inefficient, causing significant distress to farmers.