Congress issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in House on Monday

Congress has issued a three-lined whip to its MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment on Monday

By PTI Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

New Delhi: With the Delhi services bill likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha, the Congress has issued a three-lined whip to its MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment on Monday.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress‘ chief whip in the Upper House, issued the three-lined whip on August 4, saying that “very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023”.

“All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand,” the chief whip said.

This may be treated as most important, Ramesh added.

On Sunday, a reminder was also sent to the party’s MPs in Rajya Sabha.

“Be present positively in Rajya Sabha from 10:45 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023, and support the party stand, as important items of Legislative Business will be taken up for voting. Three-line whip in this regard has already been issued,” the reminder said.

The government is likely to bring the Delhi Services Bill for its consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha on Monday, sources said.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition parties.