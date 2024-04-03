Congress jittery after KCR started visiting fields: Vinod Kumar

The State government had denied release of water to standing crops on the pretext that there was no water in irrigation projects.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 10:25 PM

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said Congress leaders, especially Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, were jittery after former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao started visiting agricultural fields to examine damaged crops.

The State government had denied release of water to standing crops on the pretext that there was no water in irrigation projects.

Also Read Drought due to negligence of Government: Vinod Kumar

However, when Chandrashekhar Rao started visiting fields, the release of water started by operating the Gayatri pump house.

How was the water, which was not available all these days, made available all of sudden, he asked, also questioning why the State government had not taken up repair works on the Medigadda barrage pillars.

Speaking after inaugurating the BRS mandal party office in Gangadhara of Choppadandi constituency on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar said that before elections, Congress leaders made impossible promises thinking that they would not come to power.

Now, they were facing troubles to implement the promises. As for the parliament elections, both the Congress and BJP had an understanding and Congress was helping for the victory of BJP candidates by fielding dummy aspirants in many segments.

He hoped that the people would teach a befitting lesson to Karimnagar MP and BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar.