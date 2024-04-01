Drought due to negligence of Government: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 09:15 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS leader and former MP, B Vinod Kumar said thousands of cusecs of water at Meddigadda were flowing down without being utilized for any purpose due to the negligence of the Congress government.

Telangana, which had never experienced such a drought in the last ten years, was reeling under a severe drought within hundred days of the Congress party assuming power in the State, said Vinod Kumar, who along with former MLA Sunke Ravishankar, BRS district president Thota Agaiah and others examined the dried up Mid Manair reservoir near Shabashpalli of Boinpally mandal on Monday.

He said that the first ever drought erupted in the Yasangi season as the State government had neglected irrigation projects on the pretext of the sinking of three pillars at Medigadda.

This would not have happened if repair works were taken up and moreover, paddy crop would not have withered.

At least now, the government should construct a cofferdam at Medigadda since the water flow in the Godavari river would increase after July, he said.

Farmers were facing troubles as paddy fields spread in thousands of acres had withered due to lack of water, he said and demanded the government to provide Rs 25,000 compensation for withered crops by completing enumeration process on fast-track mode.