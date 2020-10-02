Congress leader held in Hyderabad for assaulting scribe

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police on Friday arrested Congress party leader Feroz Khan on charges of assaulting a journalist. He was later released on bail.

Following an argument which broke out between Feroz Khan and Abdul Basheer from ANI during a candle light rally organised by the Congress to protest Hathras rape on Thursday night, Khan and his supporters allegedly assaulted the reporter. A video clip of the incident during the march, which was attended by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders, also went viral on social media.

Feroz Khan was taken into custody on Friday and underwent a Covid-19 test at the District Hospital in King Koti before being produced before a judge. He was later granted bail. Khan was among the contestants for the Hyderabad MP seat during the last general elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .