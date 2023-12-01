Congress leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao booked

Published Date - 09:29 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police booked Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, the Congress MLA candidate from Malkajgiri assembly constituency, and his supporters for allegedly abusing and assaulting a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leader on Friday.

Police said Hanumanth Rao and his supporters picked up an argument with Karamchand, a local senior BRS worker at a polling booth in Yapral over a trivial matter and abused and assaulted him during the polls on Thursday.

Based on a complaint on Friday, a case was booked under various sections and being investigated.