Mynampally Hanumantha Rao announces candidature, but no party yet

Speculations are rife that sitting MLA from Malkajgiri Mynampally Hanumantha Rao is likely to join the Congress shortly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: After resigning from the BRS and rejecting the party’s ticket to contest the ensuing Assembly elections, sitting MLA from Malkajgiri Mynampally Hanumantha Rao remained tight-lipped on his future plans on Saturday.

Speculations are rife that he is likely to join the Congress shortly. This is after State BJP leaders had openly said that he would not be allowed into the partyfold. Senior BJP leader and former MLC N Ramachander Rao had said his party would not accept Mynampally as he had criticised the party leadership in the past.

“There is no place for Mynampally in the BJP. He has insulted our leaders and harassed our cadre,” he said recently, adding that Mynampally had “insulted” BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay several times, and hence there was no room for him in the party.

Meanwhile, Mynampally said a false campaign was being propagated that he was planning to contest from either Qutbullapur or Medchal constituencies.

“A vested interest campaign is being run that I might contest from Qutbullapur or Medchal constituencies but let me clarify that I will contest from Malkajgiri constituency,” he told the media at his residence in Dhulapally here on Saturday.

Also Read Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao resigns to BRS