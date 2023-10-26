Congress leader vows to defeat Revanth in Kodangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Congress ticket aspirant from Uppal S Somashekhar Reddy declared that he would join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday and ensure that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was defeated in Kodangal constituency.

AS Rao Nagar corporator Shirisha Reddy’s husband Somashekhar Reddy had aspired to contest from Uppal, representing the Congress.

However, the party offered the ticket to M Parameshwar Reddy, the husband of Uppal corporator M Rajitha. Irked over being denied the ticket, Somashekhar Reddy leveled serious allegations against the TPCC president.

“I will not compromise. Along with leaders, who were betrayed by TPCC president Revanth Reddy, I will campaign against him and ensure his defeat from Kodangal,” Somashekhar Reddy told the media on Thursday.

He also said that along with Shirisha Reddy and other leaders, several Congress workers too would join the BRS along with him on Friday.

