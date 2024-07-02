| Cm Revanth Reddy Announces Plans To Introduce New Legislation To Combat Drug Menace In Telangana

Extending gratitude to actor Chiranjeevi who is partner in the awareness programmes against drug abuse, Revanth Reddy appealed to film makers to make a short video against drug menace by the same actors on the occasion of their film release.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 10:28 PM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced plans to introduce of new legislation to combat the growing drug menace in the State.

Speaking after the flagging-off ceremony for new vehicles provided to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, he pointed out the devastating impact of the drug epidemic, and added, “government will discuss this issue and bring a new Act in the Assembly.”

The government was committed to curb drugs and make Telangana, a drug-free state, he said. This year until now, 1,892 drug cases were booked, 3,792 drug peddlers were arrested and Rs 179 crore worth contraband was seized.

In the last six months, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) has frozen properties of drug peddlers worth Rs 47.16 crore in five cases. In a total of 679 cases, as many as 42,190 kg of drugs worth Rs 102.4 crore was disposed.

“Government has the responsibility to instill confidence among people. It is the reason government allocated adequate funds and recruited required officials in the police department.,” the Chief Minister said.

“The government will extend help to only those who comply with the rules while giving permission. The film industry has also the social responsibility of safeguarding the society. Friendly policing is for only victims and not for criminals,” he added.

*TGANB established in 2023

*Facilities including “Narcotic Lab” like nowhere else in the country

*Preparations to set-up 7 RNCCs across the State along with 4 Narcotic Police Stations soon.

*Government has provided funds of Rs.50 crore.

*The Bureau was immediately sanctioned 170 additional staff.

*Bureau personnel working hard in drug prevention are being provided 60 per cent additional allowance.

*Established 7 Narcotic Labs with the latest technologies.

*Drug orders are being monitored through “Online, shopping apps, food apps, etc.

* Total of 3600 Anti-Drug Committees been formed in schools and colleges.

*Established 1-Task Force, 4-Police Stations and 7-RNCCs in Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

* Total of 36,662 kgs of cannabis worth Rs.84.6 crore was disposed.

* Work in coordination with other central agencies and state police.

*Aim to increase the punishment percentage from 13 per cent in the crimes registered in the State.

* To use 266 Narcotics Detection Dogs (NDDs) across the State to trace the drugs and the peddlers.