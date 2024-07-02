Telangana govt grants remission to 213 prisoners

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 11:38 PM

Hyderabad: The State government granted remission to 213 prisoners. The family members of the prisoners submitted petitions to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the ‘Praja Palana’ programme. They requested the release of the prisoners, who have been languishing in jails for a long time.

The Chief Minister responded positively and ordered the officials to examine possibilities of early release of the prisoners based on the guidelines set by the Union and State governments. Senior officers scrutinized the applications and placed the details of the eligible prisoners for release before a High Level Committee.

The Committee sent the list of prisoners to the Cabinet for approval. The Cabinet headed by the Chief Minister approved the names and granted remission to the prisoners. As the Governor gave his consent to the list, the State government issued orders granting remission to the prisoners on Tuesday.

According to the orders, 213 prisoners will be released from Cherlapally Jail on Wednesday. Of these, 205 are sentenced to life imprisonment and eight others are sentenced to lesser term. All of them are already provided skill development training in various professions in the jail. They were also given counseling to reintegrate into the society, said a press release.