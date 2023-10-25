Videos of Rajgopal, Revanth abusing each other go viral

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:42 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: Soon after Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned from BJP on Wednesday to join the Congress, old videos and social media posts in which he and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy abuse each other went viral on different social media platforms. Rajgopal had quit the Congress in August last year citing differences with Revanth Reddy.

When he was in the BJP, Rajgopal Reddy had posted on social media platform ‘X’ calling Revanth Reddy a blackmailer. “Working under him yields no results and brings nothing else but shame. Therefore, I request and invite all dignified Congress leaders to come and join BJP to throw away the fascist TRS.”

On the other hand when Rajgopal Reddy left the Congress, Revanth Reddy addressing a poll rally had accused Rajgopal Reddy of receiving contracts worth Rs.18,000 crore to join BJP. He even used foul language against Rajgopal and called him a traitor.

However, on Wednesday, the two proved the adage that there were no permanent foes or friends in politics, but only permanent interests.

In fact, during a press conference, Rajgopal Reddy said the two had made statements against each other due to the situation prevailing at that time. “Our goal is to throw BRS out of power. We will set aside all differences for it,”he said.

