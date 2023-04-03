Congress leaders from Andole join BRS

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is welcoming Congress leaders into BRS fold in Hyderabad on Monday

Sangareddy: Several Congress leaders from Chakriyal village of Choutakur Mandal have joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Monday.

Since Choutakur Mandal falls under Andole Assembly Constituency, some key Congress leaders from Chakriyal approached Kranthi Kiran, who then took them to meet Harish Rao in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao called upon the newly joined cadres to work for the victory of the BRS in the coming elections so that the development and welfare schemes will be completed in the State. He said opportunities would be given to all committed workers by offering appropriate posts.

Andole Krishna, Anantharami Reddy and other Congress leaders were among those who joined the BRS on Monday.