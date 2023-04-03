BRS to continue `Save Vizag steel plant’ struggle

05:45 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Amaravati: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will strive to continue the agitation to save the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and thwart the evil designs of the Modi government to privatise it, BRS Andhra Pradesh unit president Thota Chandrasekhar said.

The day had arrived when the Telugu people who achieved the steel plant were forced to wage a battle to protect it, he said.

Welcoming the letter of BRS working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao to the Centre demanding that privatisation of the steel plant should be stopped, he said he had already discussed the steel plant issue with all sections and would chalk out an action plan.

Dr. Chandrasekhar alleged that some forces were plotting to ruin the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant which has assets worth over Rs.1.5 lakh crore. But they were trying to sell it for merely Rs.70,000 crore which was condemnable, he stated.