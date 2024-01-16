Congress leaders lodge complaint against BJP MP

Speaking on the occasion, they suspected that there was a conspiracy behind Sanjay Kumar’s statement to weaken the State government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 07:25 PM

Karimnagar: Congress leaders lodged a complaint with the police against BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his statement that the Congress government in the State would be toppled after the parliament elections.

While a group of leaders lodged a complaint with Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty, another group handed over the complaint to Karimnagar Town ACP Nagender.

They also expressed doubts over the possibilities of communal clashes or family members of ministers and MLAs being lured or threatened after the parliament elections and also whether the Centre was conspiring to book false cases against Congress leaders.

They wanted the police to investigate the reasons behind Sanjay Kumar’s comments and take action against the MP as well as those planning to topple the State government.