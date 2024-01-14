Ponnam Prabhakar counters Bandi on BRS plans to topple Govt

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Rejects Allegations of BRS Plotting to Overthrow State Congress Government Post-Parliament Elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 07:40 PM

File Photo: Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday refuted BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comments that the BRS was trying to topple the Congress government in the State after the parliament elections.

When asked about the BJP leader’s statement at a press conference here on Sunday, Prabhakar asked who had told the MP about the BRS plans. On Bandi’s reported claim that he came to know about the BRS plans from intelligence reports, the Minister asked how the MP could access intelligence reports, when the Intelligence department submits the report to the State government.

The State government would know every movement of its MLAs, the Minister said, also alleging that Bandi might have told by BRS leaders, which showed the BJP and BRS had an understanding.

On the Ayodhya temple inauguration, he alleged that the BJP was utilizing the temple inauguration for political gains ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Though the temple inauguration ceremony has to be done by Jagadgurus, the BJP party was utilizing it to gain benefit in the next coming parliament elections.

Moreover, it was being done against the Hindu faith, he claimed, also alleging that PDS rice was being distributed among the public as Sri Rama’s Thalambralu. If anybody questioned the BJP, they would be branded as anti-Hindus, he said.