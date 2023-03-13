Congress leaders with energy to walk can take up padayataras: Ponnam

Congress leaders, who had the capability to walk could take up padayatras in Telangana in support of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Ponnam Prabhakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Former MP and Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar was speaking at a media conference at Suryapet on Monday

Suryapet: Former MP and Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said anyone with the energy to walk could take up padayatras in the State.

Speaking to the media, Prabhakar said Congress leaders, who had the capability to walk could take up padayatras in the State in support of Rahul Gandhi‘s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party high command had directed Congress leaders to take up door to door campaigns and explain to the people the anti-people policies of the BJP government at the Centre.

Alleging a secret agreement between the BJP and BRS, Prabhakar also said the Delhi liquor policy case was a plan hatched by the BJP and BRS to divert attention of people from the failures of their governments. He also urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to suspend Kavitha from BRS for her name figuring in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Also Read Undivided Andhra Pradesh’s last CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy quits Congress