Congress making impractical promises, says Harish Rao

Ridiculing the Congress party's claims of advocating for Dalits and tribals, the Minister challenged their sincerity, stating that the Congress had hindered the progress of these communities.

08:40 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: Comparing the BRS government‘s performance with the Congress’s recent SC and ST declaration, Finance Minister T Harish Rao criticised the latter for making impractical promises, particularly those which were yet to be implemented in Congress-ruled States like Karnataka. He contrasted the Congress’ unfulfilled promises with the BRS party’s commitment to delivering on its manifesto.

“The BRS has not only delivered all its poll promises, but also implemented numerous programmes like Kalyana Lakshmi, pension for beedi workers, Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima, which were never mentioned in the manifesto,” he said, while addressing the gathering after inducting Congress State general secretary Abhilash Reddy and other Congress leaders from Mahabubnagar district into the BRS at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday.

Ridiculing the Congress party’s claims of advocating for Dalits and tribals, the Minister challenged their sincerity, stating that the Congress had hindered the progress of these communities. He reminded that Congress leaders had defeated Dr BR Ambedkar in elections and did not confer Bharat Ratna to him even posthumously, apart from creating obstacles for Babu Jagjeevan Ram from becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

Harish Rao exuded confidence the BRS would return to power for the third consecutive term in the Assembly elections. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had achieved all things which were otherwise termed impossible by opposition parties.

The Minister emphasised the visible progress made under the BRS government, including supply of clean drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha and completion of infrastructure projects. He stated that the BRS government had fulfilled the long-standing demand for a medical college in Nagarkurnool and achieved significant milestones in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, such as providing water to 3.5 lakh acres by completing the Kalwakurthy project.

He pointed out that the BRS government ended the migrations from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district by providing adequate water through multiple irrigation projects. He asked the party cadre to work in tandem with each other to win all the 14 Assembly constituencies in the ensuing elections.