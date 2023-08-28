Outburst Fallout: Options narrow down for Mynampally

There were reports that Mynampally would soon be heading to Delhi to meet the BJP leadership, but, senior BJP leader N Ramachander Rao said his party would not accept Mynampally as he had criticised the party leadership in the past

Hyderabad: A few moments of a fierce outburst, which saw him breathing fire on his own party and top leaders like T Harish Rao, appear to have now left Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao with very few options in the journey ahead.

One of those options, after the BRS leadership made it clear that it had left the choice to contest to Hanumanth Rao, has now evaporated after the Bharatiya Janata Party, with which Rao was reportedly in touch, made it clear that there was no place for him in the saffron outfit.

There were reports that Mynampally would soon be heading to Delhi to meet the BJP leadership, but on Monday, senior BJP leader and former MLC N Ramachander Rao said his party would not accept Mynampally as he had criticised the party leadership in the past.

“There is no place for Mynampally in the BJP. He has insulted our leaders and harassed our cadre,” he alleged.

Accusing Mynampally of slandering the party’s top leaders, he said such leaders had no place in the BJP, adding that Mynampally had also “insulted” BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay several times, and hence there was no room for him in the party.

Mynampally, who himself has been keeping quiet about his actual plans, if any, had landed himself in the predicament after his outburst in an attempt to force land a BRS ticket for his son Rohit from the Medak Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Government Whip Shambipur Raju on Monday rubbished speculations in the media about him replacing Mynampally as the BRS candidate from Malkajgiri.

Urging the media to stop such speculations, he said he had met Harish Rao with regard to certain development works in his Quthbullapur constituency. No other issue was discussed during their meeting, he said, adding that being a disciplined foot soldier of the BRS, he would not deviate from the work entrusted to him by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

On the other hand, Mynampally is said to have discussed his plans with his close aides to decide his future course of action. He was reportedly in talks with both the Congress and the BJP, which are yet to announce candidates for both Malkajgiri and Medak constituencies.

He is learnt to have removed flex boards and flags of the BRS from his residence. With the BJP in all probability shutting its doors to him, the Congress appears to be his only option, i.e., if he decides to quit the BRS.