Take opinion of Narsapur people, BRS cadre before declaring candidate for Narsapur: Madan Reddy

The Chief Minister has kept the announcement of a candidate for Narsapur pending while declaring candidates for 115 constituencies in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:55 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Medak: Narsapur MLA C Madan Reddy has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS leadership to take the opinion of ZPTCs, MPPs, MPTCs, Sarpanchs and party leaders in Narsapur Assembly Constituency before declaring the party candidate for Narsapur constituency.

The Chief Minister has kept the announcement of a candidate for Narsapur pending while declaring candidates for 115 constituencies in the State. Stating that he had faith in the party leadership, Madan Reddy exuded confidence that he would certainly get renomination.

Speaking to news reporters in Narsapur, the two-time BRS MLA said the party leadership should resolve the logjam early by announcing him as a candidate from Narsapur again. Reddy assured to win from the constituency with a massive margin.

Stating that the Chief Minister has been his political guide for decades, Reddy said his followers had decided to visit villages across the constituency to seek support.