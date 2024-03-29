Congress may attract some power brokers, but not the committed workers: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 07:18 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is addressing Party cadre in Siddipet on Friday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Congress Party may have attracted some power brokers into its fold, but the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadre and the people who participated in the Telangana movement, would stay with the BRS.

Addressing the party preparatory meeting in Dubbak Constituency, which falls under Medak Lok Sabha Constituency on Friday, the former minister has said that K Chandrashekhar Rao had led the Telangana movement with tens of committed people. Stating that the power brokers would stay with people in power, Rao has said that fighting for the cause of the people was not a new thing for Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS. Stating that the Congress came to power making several false promises, he asked people to vote for Congress if they had already got Rs 2 lakh loan waiver. Rao called upon the voters to vote for BRS if they did not get loan waiver benefits.

Later, addressing a constituency level meeting in Siddipet he pointed out that the Congress leaders had signed bond papers during the last election campaign promising to pay Rs 500 incentive on paddy crop. Congress had vowed to give Rs 15,000 per month Rythu Bandhu per annum but it could not even give Rs 5,000 Rythu Bandhu installment of Yasangi. Asking the cadre to debate in the villages on Congress failures, Rao asked the cadre to educate people on how they were denied increased pension and other benefits.

Accusing the Cheif Minister A Revanth Reddy of taking all the projects granted to Siddipet to Kodangal, he pointed out that veterinary college, Shilparamam, funds for road works and others were diverted to Kodangal. Accusing Revanth of feeling jealous about Siddipet’s progress, Harish said that Siddipet people would certainly teach a lesson to Congress in next elections.

BRS candidate from Medak P Venkatrami Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.