Harish Rao’s office denies involvement in CMRF cheque case

27 March 2024

Hyderabad: Amidst allegations of misappropriation of the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques, the office of former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao denied any involvement. Responding to reports suggesting cheques were encashed by individuals linked to him, Harish Rao’s office clarified that the accused Naresh had no direct association with the former Minister.

In a statement, Harish Rao’s office informed that his ministerial camp office ceased operations on December 6, 2023, immediately after which he demitted the office and all staff members were immediately dismissed. Naresh, who was working in the office as a computer operator on an outsourcing basis, was also removed from the job and had no ties with the Siddipet MLA’s office thereafter.

Regarding the CMRF cheques incident, the statement revealed Naresh unauthorisedly took some cheques without knowledge of other staff members during the office closure. Upon learning about it, a complaint was filed at the Narsingi police station on December 17, 2023.

The Jubilee Hills police arrested Naresh along with three others, in connection with the theft of CMRF cheques on Wednesday. Based on a complaint from Patloth Ravi Nayak, a farmer from Peerla Thanda in Medak district, a case was registered under sections 417, 419, 420, 120(b) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 66(B) and 66(C) of the Information Technology Act.