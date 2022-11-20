Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bhendwal

By ANI Published: Updated On - 12:33 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in its Maharashtra leg. Before entering Maharashtra, the Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Maharashtra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the party leaders and workers from the Bhendwal District in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his grandmother Indira Gandhi during his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Maharashtra.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid floral tributes to the former PM on her birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal in Delhi.

Notably, the Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The party has already announced its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections.

The Congress party has announced its list of 179 candidates for the polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to encourage the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.