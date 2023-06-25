Congress, NCP leaders from Bhiwandi join BRS

Hyderabad: Several leaders from the Bhiwandi unit of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party of Maharashtra joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday. The Chief Minister welcomed them into the organisation offering pink scarves.

NCP Minority Cell secretary Arif Azmi, Fazil Ansari, Bhiwandi Congress leader and social activist Irfan Momin, Congress leader Arfat Shaikh and NCP Thane district vice president Maqsood Khan were among those who joined.

BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy and Maharashtra BRS leaders were present.

