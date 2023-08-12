Congress protests find no takers, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress was finding no issues to raise in the State as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was resolving each and every issue apart from keeping all his poll promises.

Addressing the gathering after launching distribution of BC Bandhu cheques to beneficiaries in Sangareddy on Saturday, the Minister said the Congress saw an opportunity in the regularization of panchayat secretaries, making of VRAs permanent employees, crp[ loan waiver, merging the TSRTC with the government and other issues.

The Congress could not even mobilise people for their protests and meetings as the Chief Minister had kept all the promises he made during the 2018 elections. The Congress government could not provide any of the schemes that the Telangana government was implementing here in the neighbouring Karnataka.

Stating that the Congress was attempting to bring the struggles of farmers back by restricting the power supply to the farm sector for three hours, Harish Rao called upon the people to teach the Congress a lesson in the coming elections.

Stating that the granting of funds under BC Bandhu was a continuous process, the Minister said that Congress used to give a subsidy of Rs.40,000 if they got Rs.1 lakh credit from bank on surety from banks.

The Minister, who presented regularisation certificates to panchayat secretaries during the same meeting, said panchayat secretaries had played a key role in the development of villages in the State.

Stating that Telangana, which had just three per cent of India’s population, had bagged 38 per cent of national level awards. Rao credited this to panchayat secretaries for their committed work, adding that the people of Telangana were looking forward to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi for both welfare and development.

Rao later distributed house sites to 424 beneficiaries of Marepally, Saidapur, and Gangaram villages of Kondapur Mandal.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Collector A Sharat, Handlloom Corporation chairman Chintha Prabhakar, State Trade Corporation chairman Matam Bikshapathi, District Cooperative and Marketing Society chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and others were present.