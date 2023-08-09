Maharashtra farmers pledge support to KCR’s call for Kisan Sarkar

Maharashtra farmers favoured the Telangana model of development to be replicated in every State so as to revive the dwindling fortunes of the farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Farmers of Maharashtra, who assembled in large numbers at Islampur in Sangli district on Wednesday, pledged their support to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and its slogan of ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’.

They resolved to strive for bringing in a new regime in the country under the leadership of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao to liberate the farmer community from distress and suicides, a malady that successive governments had failed to address in the country.

They favoured the Telangana model of development to be replicated in every State so as to revive the dwindling fortunes of the farmers. Slogans of ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ rent the air at the venue of the well-attended public meeting. The speakers stressed that Telangana under the able leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao had achieved a major turnaround in key sectors such as agriculture, irrigation and power in a short span.

Farmers, who were enjoying the support of the State government with the implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power and extension of irrigation facilities to all their land holdings with the construction of major projects such as Kaleshwaram, were a happy lot today. Telangana is on the top of the list in production of food grains, they said.

Maharashtra farmers have much in common with the Telangana farmers. The implementation of the Telangana model would work wonders with them too, they insisted. Addressing the gathering, Kalvakuntla Vamsidhar Rao, BRS in charge of Maharashtra, said the party that was formed in 2001 under the chairmanship of Chandrashekhar Rao had achieved its ultimate goal after 13 years of tireless struggle.

During the recent visit to Maharashtra, the BRS President had held a public meeting in Islampur under the leadership of the chief of the Shetkari Sangathan Maharashtra, Raghunath Patil, who joined the party in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Apart from Vamsidhar Rao, Maharashtra Kisan Cell President Manik Kadam, senior leaders former MLA Sankaranna Dhondge and other BRS leaders were present. The meeting was attended by farmers, BRS leaders, activists, leaders of the Shetkari Sanghatan from across the State.