Congress rebel Potla withdraws nomination, 35 in the fray, 24 independents

He submitted the withdrawal notice in form-5 (Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961) to Returning Officer VP Gautham.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 07:37 PM

Khammam: Ex-MLC Potla Nageswara Rao, who had filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha has withdrawn his nomination on Monday.

He said he would work for the party nominee Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy’s victory.Another Congress rebel, TPCC campaign committee State coordinator Maddisetti Ajay alias Yerrappa, who belongs to a BC community, was in the fray.

Over 17 candidates who filed nominations for the general seat belong to SC/ST/BC communities. Six independent candidates have also withdrawn their nomination and after withdrawal of nominations there were 35 candidates, four from BRS, BJP, BSP and Congress parties, seven from registered political parties and 24 independents, were in the fray.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who was away from the district for the last few days held a meeting with Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao and the party leaders to chalk a plan for the party’s victory.

He said the Khammam Lok Sabha election campaign coordination committee would be announced soon. District level and Assembly constituency level coordination committees would be formed to carry out electioneering.