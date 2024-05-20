KTR asks graduate voters to choose between gold medalist, blackmailer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 07:40 PM

Khammam: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said he would resign from his MLA post if Congress and BJP leaders proved that any State government in the country had filled more government jobs than the previous BRS regime did in Telangana.

Even though the BRS government filled two lakh jobs in 10 years, Congress and other parties had launched a malicious campaign against the BRS.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who did not issue a single job notification after coming to power, was claiming to have given 30,000 jobs, the recruitment process of which actually was completed by the previous BRS government, he said.

Rama Rao addressed voters at Kothagudem, Yellandu and Khammam on Monday as part of the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduate’s Constituency MLC bye-election campaign in support of the BRS candidate A Rakesh Reddy.

There was a need to send questioning voices to the Legislative Council to demand the government to fill up two lakh jobs that Revanth Reddy promised. BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy was an educated man and gold medalist while his opponent of Congress was a blackmailer and cheater who was involved in 56 cases and was sent to jail. It was the responsibility of graduates to elect a right candidate who spoke on behalf of them.

TET fees, which was Rs 400 in the BRS regime, was increased to Rs 4000 by the Congress government, which also promised to conduct exams free of cost. Revanth Reddy who promised unemployment allowance to youth failed to deliver it, Rama Rao noted.

The Chief Minister was shamelessly claiming that his government was giving Rs.2500 financial assistance to women. Even Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also telling lies that they were giving money to women. Revanth Reddy was changing the dates on loan waiver like a chameleon changes colours.

In SCCL, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had filled up 24,000 dependent jobs. PM Narendra Modi and Revanth Reddy might collude to privatise the SCCL as the Congress government in Telangana had already opened doors to Adani, he pointed out. Rama Rao appealed to graduate voters to give their first preference vote to Rakesh Reddy and elect him with a huge majority.

BRS leaders Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Tata Madhusudhan, Gundala Krishna, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, RS Praveen Kumar and others were present.