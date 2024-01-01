Congress releasing only white papers, no efforts to fulfil 6 guarantees: Boora Narsaiah

05:43 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Addressing a press conference, Narsaiah said in the last 30 days, the Congress government just released White Papers and did nothing concrete to prove that the government was working

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and former MP Boora Narsaiah said the Congress government was just passing time by releasing White Papers on the financial health of the State and that it was not making any serious efforts to fulfil the six guarantees promised by it.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Narsaiah said in the last 30 days, the Congress government just released White Papers and did nothing concrete to prove that the government was working. “Revanth Reddy has inherited a crown of thorns. The government treasury is empty. There is no enthusiasm among the new government as they know that it cannot deliver,”he said.

Stating that BJP was the only hope for the people of Telangana, he said all the development that the State had witnessed in the last ten years was due to the BJP-led government at the centre. All the infrastructure developed in the State was funded by the Modi government, he said, adding that in the last 10 years, the Centre had granted Rs.9.36 lakh crore for various projects in the State.

Urging the people of the State to support BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Narsaiah said if the people send more number of BJP MPs to the Parliament, more funds would flow into the State and it would develop at a faster pace.