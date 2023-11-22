Congress resorting to violence in Telangana

Hyderabad: Is the fear of losing the elections making the Congress jittery? Going by the frequent attacks on BRS candidates, their relatives and supporters in different constituencies, this could be true.

On Monday night, Achampet BRS candidate Guvvala Balaraju’s wife was attacked by Congress leaders in Chitlakunta village in the constituency. Sharing details on X, Balaraju said: “After being invited for dinner by the Chitlakunta Sarpanch, Guvvala Amala was heading to the village. Suddenly Congress workers, who are natives of other villages, attacked her. This is being done out of fear of losing the elections…”

Balaraju himself was also attacked earlier this month by Congress workers.

On October 30, BRS Dubbak candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed by a Congress worker while he campaigning in Surampally village, Daultabad mandal. Prabhakar Reddy suffered injuries in his stomach and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

In another instance, three persons were stabbed by a Congress leader in Gandiveta village of Gandhari mandal, Yellareddy on last Saturday night, reportedly for anti-Congress posts in a WhatsApp group. The three injured, Razzak, Ahmed and Javed, were initially treated at Banswada hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Nizamabad.

Choppadandi BRS candidate Sunke Ravishankar has appealed to the police for protection from Congress goons. Stating that there was a threat to his life from Congress leaders, he wanted the police to take steps to protest his life. Ravishankar said Congress activists tried to attack him with a knife while he was participating in the door-to-door campaign in Nilogipalli. However, he escaped without any harm with the intervention of BRS workers.