Telangana’s stepwells set for documentation release

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: A historical documentation titled “The Forgotten Stepwells of Telangana” is set to be released soon, shedding light on the previously overlooked vertical of Telangana’s captivating inverted water architecture.

Sponsored by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and spearheaded by the Hyderabad Design Forum, this pioneering initiative has been in the making for seven years, marking the first comprehensive study of stepwells in southern India.

Edited by Yeshwant Ramamurthy, the book brings together 12 authors who delve into various facets of these essential sources of subterranean water.

Through a multidisciplinary approach, the essays encompass architectural methodologies while exploring social, historical, ritual, and religious-philosophical dimensions. The publication includes a rich blend of text, measured drawings, sketches, and an extensive collection of over 400 photographs, illuminating the significance of stepwells in the region’s socio-cultural fabric.

Acknowledging the intrinsic value of historical study, the Government of Telangana, facilitated by HMDA, provided substantial research funding to support the creation of this narrative showcasing the region’s water heritage.