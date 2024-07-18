Congress running government of failures, says BRS

Published Date - 18 July 2024, 06:48 PM

BRS leader S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Making a scathing attack on the Congress government in the State for failing to meet its financial obligations, former minister and BRS leader S Niranjan Reddy called it a government of defaults and not of guarantees. He pointed out that the government which had defaulted on the implementation of Rythu Bharosa that would have involved an expenditure of Rs.10,000 crore, was out to placate the farmers remitting Rs.6000 crore towards the crop loan waiver.He wondered whether the farmers in the State would be relieved of their debt burden with this.

The Congress, which gained power luring people with lies, continued to rule the State with the same lies. It was out to hang on to power at any cost despite its failures on all counts. Referring to the tall claims being made by the Congress government and the propaganda launched by it on the loan waiver, Niranjan Reddy called it much ado about nothing.

On the assurances given by the Congress party leadership to different sections of the society, he said the government owed Rs.2500 each per month promised to 73 lakh women in the State. The government owed Rs.4,000 each per month to over 30 lakh jobless youths in the State. Over 40 lakh poor and disabled were waiting for the past seven months for implementation of the support promised to them at the rate of Rs.2000 each per month. The government owed Rs.975 crore to 6.5 lakh landless tenant farmers at the rate of Rs.15000 each. He said the people who were misled by the Congress were no longer ready to be carried away with its false promises.