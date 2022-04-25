Congress seeks permission for Rahul’s meeting in Osmania University

Hyderabad: Now, the State unit of Congress party wants to organise a meeting of its leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in Osmania University on May 7. To this effect, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy met the University Vice Chancellor D Ravinder to seek permission and submitted a representation.

Rahul Gandhi wants to interact with youth and learn about jobs and the issues being faced by unemployed youth across the State. It would not be a political programme and there would be no party flags and other paraphernalia, said Jagga Reddy while speaking to media persons.

“We sought permission to host the meeting at the historic Arts College Grounds in the university premises. As a second option, we shortlisted Tagore Auditorium as the venue,” said Jagga Reddy. The University management is yet to take a decision on the Congress party’s appeal. Rahul Gandhi will be participating in the Congress public meeting at Warangal on May 6.