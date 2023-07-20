Congress sets up 29-member election committee for Telangana

By PTI Published Date - 07:07 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday constituted a 29-member state election committee for Telangana with state party president A Revanth Reddy as its chairperson. The state is slated to go to polls later this year.

According to a party statement, “The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana-2023, with immediate effect.” Reddy, party MP and state unit chief, will head the panel.

The other members of the all-important panel include party MPs from the state N Uttar Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Party leaders Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Thatiparthi Jeevan Reddy, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, Jagga Reddy, J Geetha Reddy, Mohammed Azharuddin, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Kunduru Jana Reddy and V Hanumantha Rao are also part of it.

Ponnala Lakshmaiah, C Damodar Raja Narasimha, Y Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, S A Sampath Kumar and former MP Renuka Chowdhury are also part of the key committee.

The state presidents of the party’s youth and student wings and chief organiser of the State Seva Dal are ex-officio members of the panel.

The Congress has been making all-out efforts to come to power in Telangana by defeating the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The BRS has been ruling Telangana since it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.