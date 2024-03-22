Congress to field candidate in Secunderabad Cantonment

Following the death of Lasya Nanditha, the Election Commission had announced the schedule and the bye-elections will be held in the constituency simultaneously on May 13.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 08:10 PM

Hyderabad; In tune with the Parliament constituencies, the Telangana Congress is also fielding its candidate in Secunderabad Cantonment bye-elections. BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G Lasya Nanditha had passed away in an accident on Outer Ring Road on February 23.

Following her death, the Election Commission had announced the schedule and the bye-elections will be held in the constituency simultaneously on May 13. To this effect, the Congress party is now gearing up to field its candidate for the bye-elections.

On Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency leaders and workers, directed the workers to ensure the party wins the Cantonment by-polls as well. He also wanted them to convene a meeting with workers in the constituency and discuss the campaign strategies.

In the Assembly elections, representing the BRS, Lasya Nanditha had secured 59,057 votes over BJP candidate N Sri Ganesh, who polled 41,888 votes. Baladeer Gaddar’s daughter Vennela Gaddar had contested as Congress candidate.

Recently, N Sri Ganesh had joined the Congress. Though, an official announcement is yet to be made by the party over the candidate, party sources are expecting that he might be given an opportunity to contest the by-polls. If not Sri Ganesh, there were other options but his probabilities were high, said a senior leader from the party.

Former BRS MLA late G Sayanna’s second daughter Lasya Niveditha has evinced interest in contesting the by-elections. Addressing media persons, she hoped that Cantonment people would continue their support to late Sayanna’a family.