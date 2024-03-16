Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll on May 13

There are 26 assembly constituencies where byelections are due in 13 States, including the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 08:41 PM

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll will be held along with the general elections in the State on May 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Secunderabad Cantonment BRS legislator G Lasya Nanditha in a road crash on February 23.

Nanditha had become the MLA after being given a ticket in place of her father G Sayanna, former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA, who died due to illness in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Nanditha’s sister Nivedita announced that she would be contesting the bypoll. An official announcement in this regard from the party is yet to come.