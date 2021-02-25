Congress workers clash in front of TPCC president Uttam in Mahabubabad

Followers of Ramchandru Naik and Nehru Naik of Dornakal constituency clashed with followers of Murali Naik and Balaram Naik in the presence of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Mahabubabad: Internal bickering in the Congress came to the fore on Thursday when followers of different leaders clashed at a meeting organised here as part of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate MLC campaign. Followers of Ramchandru Naik and Nehru Naik of Dornakal constituency clashed with followers of Murali Naik and Balaram Naik in the presence of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Members of both the factions came on to the dais and raised slogans against each other. Though Uttam Kumar Reddy tried to pacify the clashing activists, they did not budge resulting in pandemonium at the meeting for about half an hour. This prompted former MP Balaram Naik to request the trouble makers with folded hands to restore normalcy at the meeting.

