Constable from Kothagudem donates plasma

Published: 7:56 pm

Kothagudem: A constable attached to Kothagudem traffic police station has come forward to help a KTPS employee infected with covid-19 and donated plasma for the latter’s treatment.

Sources said the constable, Banoth Mohan, learnt about the serious health condition of the KTPS employee, P Rama Rao through social media and decided to donate plasma to help him recover fast.

Last Sunday, Mohan went to Hyderabad where the KTPS employee was being treated and donated plasma.

Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, who came to know about Mohan’s kind gesture, appreciated him and urged the public who recovered from covid-19 to come forward to donate their plasma, said here on Tuesday.

