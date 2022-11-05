Constable injured in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Constable Bathini Shiva Kumar has sustained fracture on his leg during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sanagreddy district on Saturday.

Sangareddy: A police constable on duty during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra suffered a fracture on his left leg after a car hit him near the housing board colony in Jogipet town in Sangareddy on Saturday morning.

Bathini Shiva Kumar (29) of Itikiyala village of Jagadevpur Mandal in Siddipet, and a constable at Papannapet Police Station in Medak, was assigned duty with the Yatra on Saturday morning. While he was regulating traffic, a car, which was part of Gandhi’s convoy, hit him, fracturing his left leg. Kumar was rushed to the Government Hospital Jogipet for treatment. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital.

His condition was stated to be stable.