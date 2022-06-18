Consultations between Minister Indrakaran and RGUKT students fail

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Nirmal: Marathon consultations held between Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and protesting students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar failed to make any headway on Saturday.

The students, while expressing happiness at the meeting, however, announced their decision to continue with the protest, which has been on for the last five days demanding the government address their 12 demands including visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the campus and appointment of a full-fledged Vice-Chancellor.

In order to end the protest, Indrakaran Reddy along with local MLA G Vittal Reddy, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Vice-Chairman Prof. V.Venkata Ramana, Director of RGUKT Prof Satish Kumar, District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui and Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar held discussions with the students for almost four hours on Saturday.

The Minister told the students that the government had already appointed a director for the university and it was committed to resolve issues raised by them in a phased manner.

Later, speaking to the media in Basar, Indrakaran Reddy said the delegation assured to provide all amenities and advised the students not to ruin the image of the institution and their future. Director Satish Kumar said a review meeting was convened with teaching and non-teaching staffers and problems of the students were already being addressed.

Meanwhile, RGKUT-Basar Vice-Chancellor Rahul Bojja issued orders terminating the services of administrative officer Rajeshwar Rao citing administrative exigencies and requirements.