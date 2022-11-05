Controversy after IT officials in ‘cars with BJP stickers’ raid Congress MLA in Jharkhand

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:10 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Videos and photos of the same are going viral on social media, with one video in fact showing a man immediately plucking off the sticker from inside the car.

Hyderabad: Even as the charges by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) and other leading parties that Central probe agencies were acting at the behest of the BJP are still afresh, reports are coming out of Income Tax officials conducting raids in Jharkhand using vehicles sporting BJP stickers.

Videos and photos of the same are going viral on social media, with one video in fact showing a man immediately plucking off the sticker from inside the car. Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Chairman Y Satish Reddy shared an image of a media report, which read ‘Taxmen in car with BJP sticker raid Congress MLA’.

He further tweeted “IT officials carried out raids in Jharkhand using cars owned by the BJP and with BJP sticker on it. SUV, JH01L- 5626, that had the BJP sticker is registered in the name of Dinesh Mahato. IT has now joined the BJP.”

P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, an engineer, shared a video and tweeted: “The IT officials, who were carrying out raids at various parts in Jharkhand were spotted in a vehicle bearing the sticker of BJP. IT, ED, CBI are the caged parrots of the Modi Government not a secret anymore. It’s out in the open.”

IT officials carried out raids in #Jharkhand using cars owned by the BJP & with BJP sticker on it. SUV, JH01L-5626, that had the BJP sticker is registered in the name of Dinesh Mahato! #IT is now joined in #BJP 👇 pic.twitter.com/yBConvaDmj — YSR (@ysathishreddy) November 5, 2022