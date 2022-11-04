BJP targeted 38 persons in Telangana to toe its line using ED

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

The conspirators claimed that through the Enforcement Directorate, about 38 political leaders and others were being targeted in Telangana.

Hyderabad: With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao exposing the MLAs poaching attempts, more skeletons are tumbling out of the cupboard on the BJP’s alleged operations in Telangana. The conversation between the accused and the MLAs in the incriminating videos released by the Chief Minister, have revealed the conspiracies ranging from toppling the governments to misusing the Central agencies to extort funds from businessmen.

During the conversation in the video footage, the conspirators claimed that through the Enforcement Directorate, about 38 political leaders and others were being targeted in Telangana. One of the three conspirators, Simhayaji said a case was filed against one Rameshwara Rao in Telangana in an attempt to bring him closer to the BJP.

“He fell for it and offered Rs 100 crore seeking protection. Hence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have attended a massive event organised by him in Hyderabad. Otherwise they would not have bothered to attend it” he said.

The conspirators also revealed that the stage was set for deploying the Central agencies to put Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao in trouble. “They (BJP) will not touch KCR. But they would target those who are close to him. The entire list is available with Swamyji (Ramachandra Bharati) and BL Santosh (BJP national general secretary) will handle the deal,” added another conspirator Nandu Kumar.

The accused further claimed that the BJP national leadership did not trust the party State leaders who cannot even get an appointment of their top national leaders. “All the affairs in the BJP are handled by only three people – BL Santosh, Amit Shah and the party president JP Nadda. The State leaders have no role in such affairs,” said Ramachandra Bharathi.

Nandu Kumar claimed that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was not aware of the entire poaching mission and he is disposable. Even Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had no say in the State political affairs as he is close to former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

“They make lot of claims, but cannot even get appointment with their top leadership. Stalwarts like Venkaiah Naidu have been turned into dummies. They are aware of all the weaknesses of Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to control them,” he added. However, they said MLA T Raja Singh was given an assignment.

Surprisingly, Ramachandra Bharathi had also predicted that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) is unlikely to get approval to transform into a national party. “Four parties are already registered with abbreviation of BRS. One of them will object to it. We will not intervene directly, but it will happen automatically as per the procedure,” he added.