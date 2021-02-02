Conveying message of social relevance through creativity

Competitions play an important role in motivating students to perform, excel and offer a lot more reward than just winning the prize.

Kairos International School hosted inter-school competitions of Cambridge Schools in poster making and recitation virtually. Some 18 Cambridge schools participated in the event with zeal and enthusiasm. Competitions play an important role in motivating students to perform, excel and offer a lot more reward than just winning the prize.

Addressing the participants, principal L Krishna Sri said that inter-school competitions provide students the needed platform to hone their intrinsic and inherent talent. It is with great pleasure and privilege that Kairos School invited other Cambridge School students to be part of the major event, the principal said.

At the performance poetry competition, participants shared the sheer joy of poetic expression with the audience. Poster making facilitates understanding along with facilitating creative thinking and extensive research and reading. Students visually conveyed messages of social importance at the poster making activity.

The event will culminate with a valediction ceremony on February 6. All participants will receive Cambridge certificates for participation and achievement certificates for the winners, the school said.

