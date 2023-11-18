Cooch Behar Trophy: Maharashtra take control against Hyderabad on Day 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

niruddha Sable scored an unbeaten 148 as Maharashtra took control of the Cooch Behar Trophy match against hosts Hyderabad on the second day

Hyderabad: Aniruddha Sable scored an unbeaten 148 as Maharashtra took control of the Cooch Behar Trophy match against hosts Hyderabad on the second day in Hyderabad. Having restricted Hyderabad to 184 in the first innings, Maharashtra posted 320/5 at stumps on Day Two. For the visitors, Sahil Parikh (60) and Sahil Nalage (52) chipped in with half-centuries.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 184 vs Maharashtra 320/5 in 107 overs (Aniruddha Sable 148 batting, Sahil Parakh 60, Sahil Nalage 52; Pranav Verma 2/65).

Hyderabad girls lose against Jharkhand

Hyderabad girls suffered a demoralising nine-wicket loss against Jharkhand in the BCCI Women’s under-15 one-day trophy. Batting first, Hyderabad were bundled out for a mere 60 runs in 21.3 overs with Ragini Kumar taking three wickets. Later, Jharkhand reached home in 10.5 overs with the loss of one wicket.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 60 in 21.3 overs (Ragini Kumar 3/13, Kumari Khushi 2/11) lost to Jharkhand 61/1 in 10.5 overs.