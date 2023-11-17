Cooch Behar Trophy: Siddharth slams century

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: C Siddharth Rao scored a fighting 114 but Hyderabad were bundled out for 184 runs in 75 overs against Maharashtra in the Cooch Behar Trophy in Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Maharashtra’s Sohan Jamale shone with the ball picking up five wickets to restrict the home team. Later, Maharashtra scored 71 runs without losing a wicket.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 184 in 75 overs (C Siddharth Rao 114; Sohan Jamale 5/24) vs Maharashtra 71/0 in 14 overs.