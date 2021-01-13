Coolest cricket dads and their adorable daughters

Here are some of the popular cricketers who are their daughter’s first love

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: With Virat Kohli-Anuskha Sharma being blessed with a daughter on Monday, the social media is agog with excitement. The Indian captain joins a list of cricketers who too have daughters in recent times. On a lighter vein, these daughters can become Indian women cricketers in future or form an Indian XI. “Future ki women’s cricket team ban rahi.’’

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is already very popular in social media. Sakshi Dhoni keeps posting Ziva’s pictures and videos. Here is the list of cricketers of the present Indian team who have become proud fathers: Rohit Sharma (Samaira), Mohd Shami (Aaira), Ravichandran Ashwin (Akhira, Aadhya), Ravindra Jadeja (Nidhyana), Ajinkya Rahane (Aarya), Cheteshwar Pujara (Aditi), Wriddhiman Saha (Anvi), T Natarajan, Umesh Yadav.

In fact, Kohli had to take paternity leave to be with Anushka and returned home after the first Test in Adelaide, missing three Tests of the four-match series in Australia. Umesh Yadav’s daughter was born while he was in Australia while T Natarajan was blessed with a daughter during the IPL tournament in Dubai in November.

The Tamil Nadu left-arm speedster, who had a wonderful outing in IPL and thereby got selected to Australia as net bowler before drafted being into the Indian team after a spate of injuries, said his daughter proved lucky for him as he got selected for the Indian T20 team.Truly it is the power of women in Indian cricket team!

