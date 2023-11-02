Coordination meeting of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana held at Chillakallu

Suryapet Collector S Venkat Rao asked the officials of the districts of Andhra Pradesh, which were neighbouring to Suryapet district, to cooperate for free and fair elections

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:11 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Coordination meeting of officials of AP, TS held at Chillakallu on Thursday.

Suryapet: The district Collector S Venkat Rao on Thursday asked the officials of the districts of Andhra Pradesh, which were neighbouring to Suryapet district, to cooperate for free and fair elections.

Speaking at a coordination meeting meeting, which was attended by Collector, Superintendent Police and officials of NTR district, at Chillakallu, Venkat Rao said that polling of elections to Telangana state legislative assembly would be conducted on November 30. We have already tightened the checkups at inter-state border check posts. He also asked the officials of NTR district to keep their staff at the inter-state border check posts and intensify the vehicle check ups. He asked the officials of NTRS district to share the information to his district officers about illegal transportation of money and liquor into Telangana state from their district, if any they had.

NTR district collector D Dilli Rao assured that the district administration would extend required cooperation for conduct of free and fair elections in neighbouring districts in Telngana state as per the rules of Election Commission of India. Special measures would be taken up to check the illegal transport of money, liquor and other goods to Suryapet district from their district. Officials of revenue, police and excise departments of NTR district would work in coordination in this regard. He also assured that surveillance and checkups would be intensified at Makthyal and Ramapuram state border check posts.