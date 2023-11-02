Ramagundam CP, Collector visit LWE-affected polling stations in Mancherial

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeswari advised electors to elect efficient representatives by exercising their franchise in coming polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari, Collector Badavath Santosh and others travel by a country-made boat to cross Pranahita river in Kotapalli mandal on Thursday.

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeswari advised electors to elect efficient representatives by exercising their franchise in coming polls. She along with Collector Badavath Santosh inspected polling stations affected by Left-wing extremism, ferry points and inter-state check posts on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra on Thursday.

Rajeshwari and Santosh inspected a polling station created in Jajulapet and Sumputam villages of Kotapalli mandal. They then interacted with fishermen and operators of country boats, passengers at ferry points at Venchapalli village in Kotapalli mandal. The Commissioner instructed the policemen discharging duties at the inter-state check post to check every vehicle passing through it. She asked them to video-graph at the time of checking vehicles. She told them to seize if motorists found to be travelling cash and valuables without carrying relevant receipts and to strictly enforce the model code of conduct.

Chennur segment returning officer Sidam Dattu, CRPF officer Dinesh, Jaipur ACP Mohan, Chennur town Vasudeva Rao, Chennur Rural Inspector Vidyasagar and Vemanapalli Tahsildar Sadanandam were present.

Also Read Rs 439 cr seized from poll-bound Telangana since model code came into force