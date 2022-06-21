Cop, his wife, another person arrested for Rs 1.75 crore fraud in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Representational image

Warangal: A police constable, his wife and one more person have been arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore on Tuesday. The accused are Syed Khasim (45), a constable, his wife Shaheda of Parimala Colony in Hanamkonda, and Thulsegari Rajabapu of Dhanwada village of Kataram mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. They were also accused of 48 tolas of gold. The police have seized Rs 5.60 lakh cash and one pair of diamond ear studs worth Rs one lakh from them.

“On receiving credible information about cheating on the pretext of providing double the amount on payment of certain amount, double the gold on giving of certain gold, the Commissioner’s Task Force sleuths in joint operation with Kazipet police apprehended the trio,” said Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad. The accused allegedly duped Gudipati Laxmi of Prashanth Nagar, Kazipet, and Srilatha of Karimnagar, and collected the cash and gold from them. The accused were booked under sections 420, 506 r/w 34 IPC at the Kazipet police station, and under sections of 420, 406, 506, r/w 34 IPC at the Hanamkonda PS.